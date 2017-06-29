FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 3:26 PM / a month ago

Kering's Pinault family buys stake in Maison Valli

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Artemis, the investment arm of Kering's founding Pinault family, said on Thursday it had taken a minority stake in fashion house Maison Valli with a view to acquiring control at a later stage.

The investment will "support and contribute to Maison Valli's growth", Artemis said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Maison Valli was founded in Paris in 2004 by Italian designer Giambattista Valli and offers Haute Couture as well as Giambattista Valli and Giamba ready-to-wear.

The brand is distributed through a global network of outlets and department stores as well as Giambattista Valli retailers in Paris, Milan, Saint Tropez and Seoul.

Artemis, created in 1992 by French billionaire François Pinault, is the majority shareholder Kering, headed by his son François-Henri Pinault. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost)

