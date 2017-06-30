FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan's Asahi Group to sell stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi for 68.7 billion yen
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a month ago

Japan's Asahi Group to sell stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi for 68.7 billion yen

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday that it was selling its remaining stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co.

The 20.4 percent stake would be sold for 68.7 billion yen ($614 million) to its joint venture partner Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, Asahi said.

Asahi last year sold 10 percent of its stake to its joint venture partners.

The proceeds would be redirected to other foreign investments, the company said. Asahi has sealed $10 billion worth of deals to buy European assets from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA NV.

$1 = 111.8900 yen Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.