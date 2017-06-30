FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Japan beer maker Asahi to sell Chinese JV stake for $612 mln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Japan beer maker Asahi to sell Chinese JV stake for $612 mln

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd on Friday said it will sell its remaining 20.4 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co Ltd to Chinese joint venture partner Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp for $612 million.

The brewer, known for Japan's best-selling "Super Dry" beer, sold 10 percent of the venture last year as it reshuffles its business portfolio.

Proceeds would be used for other foreign investments, Asahi said.

Asahi has spent billions buying European assets from Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. It is expanding beyond its domestic market as alcohol consumption declines along with changing demographics.

The brewer also said it was still reviewing its 20 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's second-largest brewer by volume. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.