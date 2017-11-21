FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 4:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bain Capital says WPP agrees to sell stake in Japan's Asatsu-DK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.L) has agreed to sell its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) (9747.T) for 3,660 yen ($32.53) per share to Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm said on Tuesday, heralding the end of a row over a buyout offer.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

ADK had sought to end a two-decade-old business alliance with WPP, asking it to sell its shares to Bain. But WPP and other large shareholders had sought a higher offer.

ADK shares jumped more 5 percent to 3,660 yen in Tuesday afternoon trade.

An ADK spokeswoman declined to comment.

($1 = 112.5200 yen)

Reporting by Junko FujitaEditing by Christopher Cushing

