FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hospital operators in merger talks to create U.S. industry leader -WSJ
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
SPORTS
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 10, 2017 / 6:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Hospital operators in merger talks to create U.S. industry leader -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ascension Health and Providence St. Joseph Health are in discussions about a merger that would create the largest hospital chain in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

A deal between the two non-profits would give the combined entity 191 hospitals in 27 states and annual revenue of $44.8 billion, the paper said. That would surpass the nation’s current largest operator, HCA Healthcare Inc, a for-profit company.

Ascension and Providence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The two have been in talks about a deal for months but have not reached an agreement, the Journal reported. The paper said that unlike for-profit companies, mergers of nonprofit hospital operators do not typically involve one entity buying the other.

The merger talks come at a pivotal time in the industry, as a series of deals, changes to the Affordable Care Act and rising drug prices have shifted the healthcare landscape.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.