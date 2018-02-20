FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

Asda sales growth slows in Christmas quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, reported a slowdown in underlying sales growth for its latest quarter despite inflation and weak comparative numbers with last year.

Asda, the UK’s third largest grocer after market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury‘s, said like-for-like sales rose 0.5 percent in the three months to Dec. 31, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared to a rise of 1.1 percent in the previous quarter but did mark a third straight quarter of underlying sales growth. Prior to that it had endured three years of sales falls. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

