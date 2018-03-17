Australia, Southeast Asia to share intelligence to fight terror

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia signed an agreement on Saturday with Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines promising to share intelligence to combat terrorism.

A cameraman takes a photograph using an iPhone of the stage for the Leaders Welcome and Family Photo during the one-off summit of 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Sydney, Australia, March 17, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the signing of the memorandum of understanding in which Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to share intelligence, co-operate on lawmaking and counter extremism on social media.

Australia is hosting ASEAN meetings this weekend, despite not being a member of the 10-nation bloc, as it seeks to tighten political and trade ties in the region amid China’s rising influence.

Turnbull said in a televised address to ASEAN that Islamic State’s influence was growing in Southeast Asia after the militants had lost their caliphate in the Middle East.

“They’ll return battle-hardened and trained, so it’s vital for Australia and our ASEAN partners to collaborate across borders,” he said.

Turnbull said non-conventional tools such as digital currencies, stored value cards and crowd-funding platforms were making it harder to detect terror financing.

“As regional partners, we all play a crucial role in combating these disturbing and dangerous phenomena,” he said.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the government would introduce a new law to crack encryption online.

The new law would force companies providing communications services and devices in Australia to help agencies in investigations, he said in a press release.

Malaysian President Najib Razak said Islamic State’s online propaganda could reach more than 300 million Muslims in Southeast Asia.

“What is also very important is promoting a culture in which radical ideologies find it hard to take root,” he said.