Chinese foreign minister says he pressed N.Korea to follow U.N. resolutions

Chinese Foreign Minister Minister Wang Yi, arrives at the international airport of Pasay to attend the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting, metro Manila, Philippines August 5, 2017.

MANILA (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he urged his North Korean counterpart to abide by United Nations resolutions when the two met on Sunday, and pressed South Korea and the United States to ensure that they take no provocative actions.

Wang met Ri Yong Ho in Manila a day after the United Nations Security Council agreed tough sanctions on Pyongyang over its recent missile tests.

The pair greeted each other warmly before the meeting. Wang declined to say what Ri had told him during their meeting.