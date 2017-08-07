FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Tillerson says can have dialogue on Korea standoff when conditions are right
August 7, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 2 months ago

U.S. Tillerson says can have dialogue on Korea standoff when conditions are right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before the 10th Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial Meeting, part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional security forum in Manila, Philippines August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohd Rasfan/Pool

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said a new U.N. resolution over North Korea said parties involved in tensions on the Korean peninsula can have dialogue when conditions are right.

Tillerson, speaking on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Manila, said the execution and implementation of new U.N. sanctions would be carefully watched and the resolution sends a strong message that North Korea needs to understand what the world expects of it.

He also said Russia and China support for sanctions shows the international community expects them to help North Korea accept realities.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Michael Perry

