Canada PM says had extended talks with Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya
November 14, 2017 / 5:30 AM / in a day

Canada PM says had extended talks with Myanmar's Suu Kyi on Rohingya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he had an “extended conversation” with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi about the plight of Rohingya Muslims, an issue of “tremendous concern” globally.

Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the 9th ASEAN UN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2017. The Philippines is hosting the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings from 10 to 14 November. REUTERS/Linus Escandor Ii/Pool

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar’s military started clearance operations in response to attacks by Rohingya militants in late August. The crisis has caused international alarm.

“I had an extended conversation with state counselor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, about the plight of Muslim refugees in Rakhine state,” he told a news conference, without referring to the Rohingya by name.

“This is a tremendous concern to Canada and to many, many countries around the world.”

Reporting by Karen Lema and Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty

