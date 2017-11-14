FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Trudeau says raised human rights, killings with Philippines' Duterte
November 14, 2017 / 5:10 AM / a day ago

Canada's Trudeau says raised human rights, killings with Philippines' Duterte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he raised the issue of human rights and extrajudicial killings during a conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who was “receptive” to his comments.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a presentation of an electric mass transport vehicle in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines on the sidelines of the 31st Asean Summit November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Human rights groups had called on leaders at an Asian summit in Manila to pressure Duterte over the thousands of Filipinos killed during his 16-month-old crackdown on illegal drugs.

Trudeau said Canada had a reputation for being frank in discussing issues like the rule of law and human rights with partners everywhere.

“I also mentioned human rights, rule of law and specifically extra judicial killings as being an issue that Canada is concerned with,” he told a news conference in Manila.

“I will always bring that up. The president was receptive to my comments and it was throughout a very cordial and positive exchange.”

Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Michael Perry

