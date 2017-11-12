FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines president says South China Sea row 'better left untouched'
November 12, 2017 / 10:12 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Philippines president says South China Sea row 'better left untouched'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday the South China Sea dispute, involving China and five other claimants including the Philippines, was “better left untouched”.

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte speaks next to Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during the APEC-ASEAN dialogue, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

“We have to be friends, the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world on so many issues,” Duterte said at a ceremony on the eve of a summit of East and Southeast Asian nations in the Philippine capital.

“The South China Sea is better left untouched, nobody can afford to go to war.”

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, with competing claims from Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

Reporting by Martin Petty, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

