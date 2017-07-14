FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
EM-focused fund manager Ashmore says Q4 assets up 5 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a month ago

EM-focused fund manager Ashmore says Q4 assets up 5 pct

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore on Friday posted a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter assets, boosted by net inflows of new client cash and gains from its investments.

Total assets in the quarter to end-June were $58.7 billion, it said in a statement, with net inflows of $1.2 billion and a positive investment performance of $1.6 billion.

The company said it had seen net inflows into its blended debt, corporate debt, equities and alternatives strategies, but a net outflow from local currency.

Performance was positive across fixed income and equities, with a particularly strong performance in local currency and external debt, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.