LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore on Tuesday posted a 7 percent rise in second-quarter ‍assets under management, boosted by net inflows of new client money and investment gains.

The $4.5 billion increase in assets included ‍net inflows of $3.6 billion and positive investment performance of $900 million, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Silvia Aloisi)