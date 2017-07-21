FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Ashok Leyland first-quarter profit falls about 62 percent
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 21, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 19 days ago

Ashok Leyland first-quarter profit falls about 62 percent

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS) posted a sharper-than-expected 61.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as the commercial vehicle manufacturer recorded an exchange loss on swap contracts.

Profit was 1.11 billion rupees ($17.26 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with 2.91 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2ugS2sT

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The flagship company of the conglomerate Hinduja Group said it recorded a foreign exchange loss on swap contracts of 26.7 million rupees, compared with a gain of 496.7 million rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 64.3275 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.