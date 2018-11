(Reuters) - Ashtead Group’s Chief Executive Geoff Drabble has decided to step down after almost twelve years at the helm, the British industrial equipment rental firm said on Thursday.

He will be succeeded by Brendan Horgan, the head of the group’s U.S. business Sunbelt, which made up 87 percent of Ashtead’s revenue last year. Horgan is expected to take his new role on May 1.