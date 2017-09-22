FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
September 22, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 25 days ago

Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Air France Boeing 777 aircraft lands at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said it sees demand for new airplanes worth $650 billion in Southeast Asia over the next two decades.

The world’s biggest plane maker projected a demand for 4,210 new airplanes in the region over the next 20 years, adding it saw annual traffic growth in Southeast Asia at 6.2 percent.

Single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX, would account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries, Boeing said in a statement on Thursday.

The low-cost business model would further continue to be a driver of traffic growth in Southeast Asia, it noted.

The company sees worldwide demand at 41,030 new airplanes over the next two decades.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.