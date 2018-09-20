FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Foreigners bought Asian bonds for second month in August despite contagion fears

(Reuters) - Foreigners bought Asian bonds for the second successive month in August, brushing off concerns over Sino-U.S. trade war and fears of contagion from Turkey and other volatile emerging markets.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Data from central banks and bond market associations showed foreigners bought a net $4.57 billion of bonds from India, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia in the last months, the highest since January.

South Korea bonds led the regional flows last month, attracting about $2.1 billion of foreign money, followed by Thailand which received $1.4 billion.

Indonesia and Indian markets also received inflows of about $1 billion and $500 million, respectively.

On the other hand, Malaysian bonds saw outflows of $579 million in the last month.

Though the region received two consecutive months of bond inflows, analysts expect money flows to remain volatile in coming months due to escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions and continued policy normalisation by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
