Asia Coffee: Vietnam prices edge higher on scarce supplies, further gains seen limited

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG (Reuters) - Coffee prices in Vietnam edged up this week on scarce supplies, but traders said they would not climb further ahead of the new harvest next month.

A woman dries coffee beans on a road in Vietnam's northern province of Son La, 320 km (199 miles) from Hanoi October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Farmers in the Central Highlands, the country’s largest coffee growing area, offered coffee in a range of 33,000 dong -33,500 dong ($1.42-$1.44) per kg, compared with 32,500 dong-33,300 dong a week earlier.

“Prices have risen slightly because inventory has run almost empty, while several exporters still need beans to fulfil their signed contracts,” a trader based in the province of Dak Lak said.

However, domestic prices are not likely to rise further as the 2018-19 harvest season will begin soon.

“We expect to see a bumper harvest,” the trader said. “But the harvest won’t peak until early December.”

Exporters offered Vietnam’s 5-percent black and broken grade 2 robusta at around $50 discount to London’s November contract, compared with $40-$70 a week ago, according to traders.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, trading volumes declined sharply as stocks began to dry up with the harvest there approaching its end.

Premiums for the grade 4 defect 80 robusta in the province of Lampung were at $80 to the November contract, narrowing from $90 a week earlier, a local trader said.

“This margin is expected to remain stable until mid-October,” the trader said.

Another trader said premium stayed flat from last week at $130-$140 to the November contract and that traded volumes declined by a half from a week earlier.

($1 = 23,276 dong)