FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADB lifts Asia's 2017 growth outlook to 6 percent on firm exports, China
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower over higher-than-expected inflation data
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower over higher-than-expected inflation data
Unfettered construction raises U.S. hurricane costs
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Unfettered construction raises U.S. hurricane costs
Australia lean towards Mitchell Marsh for third Ashes test
Sports
Australia lean towards Mitchell Marsh for third Ashes test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
December 13, 2017 / 4:08 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

ADB lifts Asia's 2017 growth outlook to 6 percent on firm exports, China

Manolo Serapio Jr, Enrico Dela Cruz

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday raised its economic growth estimate for developing Asia to 6 percent for this year from a previous estimate of 5.9 percent, citing stronger than expected exports and China’s resilience.

A businessman takes pictures of recently erected office and residential buildings in Beijing, China April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

The Manila-based ADB kept its 2018 growth forecast at 5.8 percent.

"Developing Asia's growth momentum, supported by recovering exports, demonstrates that openness to trade remains an essential component of inclusive economic development," ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in a report, an update of the bank's previous estimates released in September. bit.ly/2z5N3gX

China’s economy, the world’s second largest, is projected to expand by 6.8 percent this year, higher than the ADB’s prior estimate of 6.7 percent, on strong consumption, the bank said. It kept China’s 2018 growth forecast at 6.4 percent.

By region, South Asia will remain the fastest growing region in Asia Pacific, the ADB said, even after the bank cut its 2017 forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent, with India’s growth outlook lowered to 6.7 percent from 7.0 percent.

The recovery in the Indian economy “is more subdued than assumed earlier due to rising crude oil prices, soft private investment growth, and weather-related risks to agriculture,” the ADB said.

For 2018, India’s economy is projected to grow by 7.3 percent, slower than ADB’s previous estimate of 7.4 percent, while the overall growth forecast for South Asia was maintained at 7.0 percent.

The growth outlook for Southeast Asia was raised to 5.2 percent for both this year and in 2018, higher than the September forecasts of 5.0 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, the bank said.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.