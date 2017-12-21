TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: BOJ keeps policy steady, sounds more upbeat

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, despite growing signs of strength in the economy, signalling that it was in no rush to edge away from crisis-mode stimulus with inflation still distant from its 2 percent target. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: DECEMBER 2017 > BOJ keeps policy steady, sounds more upbeat > Thailand holds rate, raises growth forecast > Indonesia stands pat, emphasizes stability > Philippines holds rates, dismisses concerns > China raises short- and medium-term rates > Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5 pct > India holds key rate, keeps 'neutral' stance NOVEMBER 2017 > BOK raises rate for first time in six years > Indonesian c.bank holds rates, flags soft growth > Philippines stands pat as inflation 'manageable' > Malaysia holds, may review monetary accommodation > New Zealand sees faster inflation, earlier hike > Thailand holds rate as growth outlook brightens > Australia holds rates again, upbeat on growth OCTOBER 2017 > Bank of Japan keeps policy steady > Indonesia stands pat, sees some improvements > Bank of Korea hold rate as expected, eyes Fed > RBI holds rates steady but frees up liquidity > RBA stays on hold amid weak inflation, strong A$ SEPTEMBER 2017 > RBNZ holds rates, flags slower growth > Thai cbank raises GDP forecast again, holds rate > Indonesia cuts key rate for 2nd straight month > BOJ keeps policy steady,newcomer to board dissents > Taiwan holds rates, cities global uncertainties > Philippine c.bank stands pat, inflation tame > Malaysia gets more upbeat on economy, holds rate > Australia holds fire on economy on the rebound AUGUST 2017 > Bank of Korea stands pat, eyes household debt > Indonesia cuts key rate in bid to lift growth > Thailand holds its key again, as expected > Philippines keep rates steady,lifts inflation view > New Zealand holds rates, policy to stay loose > India cuts key rate to lowest since November 2010 JULY 2017 > Bangladesh holds rates, weighs inflation risk > Australia hold rates, dismayed at strong A$ > Indonesia keeps rates steady, sees slower Q2 > BOJ pushes back inflation target for 6th time > Malaysia holds key rate, upbeat on economy > S.Korea hold rates to boost domestic consumption > Thailand lifts growth forecast a tad, holds rate > Australia hold rates, sticks with neutral stance JUNE 2017 > Philippines stands pat, sees lower inflation > Taiwan holds rates, says growth could slow > New Zealand plays down kiwi rise, holds rates > BOJ holds steady, upgrades view on consumption > Indonesia keeps 'neutral' policy, holds key rate > India holds key rate, cut inflation projections > Australia holds rates as economy underperforms MAY 2017 > South Korea keeps rates unchanged for 11th month > Thailand holds rate again, watches global risks > Indonesia stands pat, keeps wary eye on risks > Malaysia holds key rate, sees growth pick-up > NZ keeps cash rate steady, rate bias neutral > Philippines on hold as inflation not a threat > Australia holds rates, flags wages risks APRIL 2017 > BOJ upbeat, but warns stimulus exit distant > Indonesia stands pat on rates, monitors risks > Singapore holds rates, warns of policy risks > Bank of Korea holds rates, upgrades outlook > India raises one rate, moves to cut system's cash > Australia holds rates as housing market sizzles MARCH 2017 > Thailand hikes 2017 growth forecast, holds rate > Sri Lanka c.bank raises rates to curb inflation > Taiwan stands pat, troubled by big capital flows > Philippine c.bank stays on hold, trims CPI f'cast > New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 pct > Indonesia c.bank keeps policy steady, cites risks > Australia's c.bank sits on rates, sounds neutral > Malaysia holds rate, says economy recovering FEBRUARY 2017 > BOK keeps rates steady as uncertainty dominates > Indonesia hold rates, says easing room 'not wide' > NZ cbank says may keep rates steady for years > Philippines keeps rates steady on strong growth > China raises short-term rates, in tightening sign > India keeps policy rate on hold, eyes inflation > Thailand holds again, as widely expected > RBA holds rates, takes upbeat tone on growth JANUARY 2017 > BOJ holds rates, raises growth forecast > Bangladesh keeps policy rate unchanged > Indonesia holds key rate, eyes global economy > Malaysia holds rate, says growth remains steady DECEMBER 2016 > Taiwan holds rates as export outlook brightens > Good growth, low inflation lets Manila hold rates > Thailand holds key rate, keeps growth outlook > Indonesia keeps rates unchanged after Fed's hike > S.Korea holds rates amid political scandal > India unexpectedly holds despite cash crunch > Australia holds rates even as growth slows ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. 