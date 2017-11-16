FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: Indonesia holds rates, flags soft growth
#Domestic News
November 7, 2017 / 7:18 AM / in 16 hours

TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: Indonesia holds rates, flags soft growth

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Indonesia's central bank on Thursday held its key policy
rate unchanged for a second month, keeping its focus on
maintaining financial stability despite sluggish growth in the
third quarter.
    
    To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the
brackets:
    
  NOVEMBER 2017
> Indonesian c.bank holds rates, flags soft growth              
> Philippines stands pat as inflation 'manageable'              
> Malaysia holds, may review monetary accommodation             
> New Zealand sees faster inflation, earlier hike               
> Thailand holds rate as growth outlook brightens               
> Australia holds rates again, upbeat on growth                 
       
  OCTOBER 2017
> Bank of Japan keeps policy steady                             
> Indonesia stands pat, sees some improvements                  
> Bank of Korea hold rate as expected, eyes Fed                 
> RBI holds rates steady but frees up liquidity                 
> RBA stays on hold amid weak inflation, strong A$              
           
  SEPTEMBER 2017
> RBNZ holds rates, flags slower growth                         
> Thai cbank raises GDP forecast again, holds rate              
> Indonesia cuts key rate for 2nd straight month                
> BOJ keeps policy steady,newcomer to board dissents            
> Taiwan holds rates, cities global uncertainties               
> Philippine c.bank stands pat, inflation tame                  
> Malaysia gets more upbeat on economy, holds rate              
> Australia holds fire on economy on the rebound                
     
  AUGUST 2017
> Bank of Korea stands pat, eyes household debt                 
> Indonesia cuts key rate in bid to lift growth                 
> Thailand holds its key again, as expected                     
> Philippines keep rates steady,lifts inflation view            
> New Zealand holds rates, policy to stay loose                 
> India cuts key rate to lowest since November 2010             
    
  JULY 2017
> Bangladesh holds rates, weighs inflation risk                 
> Australia hold rates, dismayed at strong A$                   
> Indonesia keeps rates steady, sees slower Q2                  
> BOJ pushes back inflation target for 6th time                 
> Malaysia holds key rate, upbeat on economy                    
> S.Korea hold rates to boost domestic consumption              
> Thailand lifts growth forecast a tad, holds rate              
> Australia hold rates, sticks with neutral stance              
    
  JUNE 2017
> Philippines stands pat, sees lower inflation                  
> Taiwan holds rates, says growth could slow                    
> New Zealand plays down kiwi rise, holds rates                 
> BOJ holds steady, upgrades view on consumption                
> Indonesia keeps 'neutral' policy, holds key rate              
> India holds key rate, cut inflation projections               
> Australia holds rates as economy underperforms                

  MAY 2017
> South Korea keeps rates unchanged for 11th month              
> Thailand holds rate again, watches global risks               
> Indonesia stands pat, keeps wary eye on risks                 
> Malaysia holds key rate, sees growth pick-up                  
> NZ keeps cash rate steady, rate bias neutral                  
> Philippines on hold as inflation not a threat                 
> Australia holds rates, flags wages risks                      
    
  APRIL 2017 
> BOJ upbeat, but warns stimulus exit distant                   
> Indonesia stands pat on rates, monitors risks                 
> Singapore holds rates, warns of policy risks                  
> Bank of Korea holds rates, upgrades outlook                   
> India raises one rate, moves to cut system's cash             
> Australia holds rates as housing market sizzles               
   
  MARCH 2017    
> Thailand hikes 2017 growth forecast, holds rate               
> Sri Lanka c.bank raises rates to curb inflation               
> Taiwan stands pat, troubled by big capital flows              
> Philippine c.bank stays on hold, trims CPI f'cast             
> New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 pct              
> Indonesia c.bank keeps policy steady, cites risks             
> Australia's c.bank sits on rates, sounds neutral              
> Malaysia holds rate, says economy recovering                  
    
  FEBRUARY 2017
> BOK keeps rates steady as uncertainty dominates               
> Indonesia hold rates, says easing room 'not wide'             
> NZ cbank says may keep rates steady for years                 
> Philippines keeps rates steady on strong growth               
> China raises short-term rates, in tightening sign             
> India keeps policy rate on hold, eyes inflation               
> Thailand holds again, as widely expected                      
> RBA holds rates, takes upbeat tone on growth                  
  
  JANUARY 2017
> BOJ holds rates, raises growth forecast                       
> Bangladesh keeps policy rate unchanged                        
> Indonesia holds key rate, eyes global economy                 
> Malaysia holds rate, says growth remains steady               
          
  DECEMBER 2016
> Taiwan holds rates as export outlook brightens                
> Good growth, low inflation lets Manila hold rates             
> Thailand holds key rate, keeps growth outlook                 
> Indonesia keeps rates unchanged after Fed's hike              
> S.Korea holds rates amid political scandal                    
> India unexpectedly holds despite cash crunch                  
> Australia holds rates even as growth slows                    
      
 
  NOVEMBER 2016
> Malaysia keeps rate steady as ringgit tumbles                 
> Indonesia holds rates amid global uncertainty                 
> Philippines cbank stands pat, inflation manageable            
> NZ c.bank cuts rates, signals may be done easing              
> Thai c.bank holds rates steady, sees higher risks             
      
           
