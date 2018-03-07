TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: Malaysia holds rate, sees steady growth

Malaysia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, after hiking it for the first time in over three years in January, as easing inflationary pressures and solid growth gave it room to hold off further tightening for now. 