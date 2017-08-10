TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: New Zealand holds rates, policy to stay loose

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said monetary policy would remain accommodative for a while yet, and kept interest rates at a record-low 1.75 percent, as expected. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: AUGUST 2017 > New Zealand holds rates, policy to stay loose > India cuts key rate to lowest since November 2010 JULY 2017 > Australia hold rates, dismayed at strong A$ > Indonesia keeps rates steady, sees slower Q2 > BOJ pushes back inflation target for 6th time > Malaysia holds key rate, upbeat on economy > S.Korea hold rates to boost domestic consumption > Thailand lifts growth forecast a tad, holds rate > Australia hold rates, sticks with neutral stance JUNE 2017 > Philippines stands pat, sees lower inflation > Taiwan holds rates, says growth could slow > New Zealand plays down kiwi rise, holds rates > BOJ holds steady, upgrades view on consumption > Indonesia keeps 'neutral' policy, holds key rate > India holds key rate, cut inflation projections > Australia holds rates as economy underperforms MAY 2017 > South Korea keeps rates unchanged for 11th month > Thailand holds rate again, watches global risks > Indonesia stands pat, keeps wary eye on risks > Malaysia holds key rate, sees growth pick-up > NZ keeps cash rate steady, rate bias neutral > Philippines on hold as inflation not a threat > Australia holds rates, flags wages risks APRIL 2017 > BOJ upbeat, but warns stimulus exit distant > Indonesia stands pat on rates, monitors risks > Singapore holds rates, warns of policy risks > Bank of Korea holds rates, upgrades outlook > India raises one rate, moves to cut system's cash > Australia holds rates as housing market sizzles MARCH 2017 > Thailand hikes 2017 growth forecast, holds rate > Sri Lanka c.bank raises rates to curb inflation > Taiwan stands pat, troubled by big capital flows > Philippine c.bank stays on hold, trims CPI f'cast > New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 pct > Indonesia c.bank keeps policy steady, cites risks > Australia's c.bank sits on rates, sounds neutral > Malaysia holds rate, says economy recovering FEBRUARY 2017 > BOK keeps rates steady as uncertainty dominates > Indonesia hold rates, says easing room 'not wide' > NZ cbank says may keep rates steady for years > Philippines keeps rates steady on strong growth > China raises short-term rates, in tightening sign > India keeps policy rate on hold, eyes inflation > Thailand holds again, as widely expected > RBA holds rates, takes upbeat tone on growth JANUARY 2017 > BOJ holds rates, raises growth forecast > Bangladesh keeps policy rate unchanged > Indonesia holds key rate, eyes global economy > Malaysia holds rate, says growth remains steady DECEMBER 2016 > Taiwan holds rates as export outlook brightens > Good growth, low inflation lets Manila hold rates > Thailand holds key rate, keeps growth outlook > Indonesia keeps rates unchanged after Fed's hike > S.Korea holds rates amid political scandal > India unexpectedly holds despite cash crunch > Australia holds rates even as growth slows NOVEMBER 2016 > Malaysia keeps rate steady as ringgit tumbles > Indonesia holds rates amid global uncertainty > Philippines cbank stands pat, inflation manageable > NZ c.bank cuts rates, signals may be done easing > Thai c.bank holds rates steady, sees higher risks OCTOBER 2016 > Indonesia surprises with another rate cut > Bank of Korea holds rates for a 4th month > India central bank's new regime cuts rates > Australia holds rates amid home building bonanza SEPTEMBER 2016 > Taiwan holds fire, may wind down on rate-cut cycle > Indonesia cuts key rate in bid to lift growth > Philippines holds rates as economy stays healthy > New Zealand stand pat, keeps door open to easing > BOJ reboots policy to target interest rates > Thailand holds rates, sees 2017 export drop > S.Korea holds rates, says growth on track > Malaysia keeps rates steady, sees steady growth > Australia c.bank holds rates, as expected AUGUST 2016 > Indonesia keeps its new benchmark rate unchanged > Australia cuts to record low to head off deflation > Philippines keeps rates steady, economy firm > S. Korea holds rates, watches conditions, Fed > New Zealand cutes rates, flags more cuts ahead > Rajan keeps India rates steady at last meeting > Thailand holds key rate, see higher growth risks ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. Compiled by Asia Economics Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Complied by the Asian economic desk)