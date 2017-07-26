FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Asia inflation: Australia inflation surprisingly soft, lengthens odds on rate hike
#Domestic News
July 19, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 14 days ago

TAKE A LOOK-Asia inflation: Australia inflation surprisingly soft, lengthens odds on rate hike

10 Min Read

Australian consumer prices were surprisingly soft last quarter and the core
inflation rate stayed below target for a sixth straight quarter, a reminder of
just why interest rates in the country are at record lows and set to remain
there for months to come.
    The local dollar          slipped a quarter of a cent as the consumer price
index (CPI) rose 0.2 percent in the second quarter and 1.9 percent for the year,
well short of the 2.2 percent increase expected.
    
    
  JULY 2017
> Australia Q2 inflation surprisingly soft                          
    
  JUNE 2017
> Singapore CPI rises 0.5 pct y/y, less than expected              
> Malaysia prices rise 3.6 pct y/y, less than forecast             
> NZ inflation slows more than expected, rates on hold             
> India retail inflation at slowest in more than 5 yrs             
> China factory prices increase at same pace as May                
> Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.44 pct in FY2016/17              
> Philippine inflation eases for a 2nd straight month              
> Taiwan's June CPI rises 1 pct y/y, above forecast                
> Thai consumer prices fall for 2nd straight month                 
> Indonesia's June inflation rate picks up slightly                
  
  MAY 2017
> Japan May core consumer prices rise 0.4 pct y/y                  
> India's retail inflation eases to lowest since 2012              
> Singapore all-items CPI rises 1.4 pct y/y                        
> Philippine May inflation hits a four-month low                   
> China producer price inflation eases for 3rd month               
> Taiwan CPI rises at fastest y/y pace since January               
> Indonesian inflation rate rise again in May                      
> Thai consumer prices dip for 1st time in 14 months               
> S.Korea May inflation hits cbank's 2 pct target                    
    
  APRIL 2017
> Japan consumer prices rise, driven by energy costs               
> Singapore core CPI up at fastest pace since Oct 2014             
> S.Korea inflation slows, still near c.bank target                
> China factory prices slow further than expected                  
> India retail inflation eases to below 3 pct y/y                  
> Philippine annual inflation holds steady at 3.4 pct              
> Taiwan inflation mild, slower than forecast                      
> Thai headline consumer prices rise, below forecast                      
> Vietnam's annual inflation rate slows vs March                   
> Bangladesh annual inflation cools to 5.61 pct                    
> Sri Lanka's consumer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m                     
> Indonesian annual inflation hits 13-month high                   
         
  MARCH 2017
> Japan core CPI misses f'cast, keeps pressure on BOJ                 
> Australia inflation highest since 2014 in Q1                          
> Fuel prices drive India's inflation to 5-month high              
> China producer inflation has 1st fall in 7 months                
> Philippine inflation rises at fastest pace in 2 yrs              
> Taiwan CPI rises 0.18 pct y/y, below forecast                    
> S.Korea inflation rate jumps to near 5-year high                 
> Indonesian inflation rate cools to 3.61 pct                      
> Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast                     
> Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y                  
  
  FEBRUARY 2017
> Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years                    
> Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014                
> Rising food prices push up Indian retail inflation               
> China producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years               
> Bangladesh inflation quickens as food prices surge               
> Philippine inflation rate at highest in 27 months                
> Taiwan Feb CPI dips, but up slightly in Jan-Feb                           
> Japan core inflation rises for 1st time in over a yr             
> S.Korea's Feb inflation pulls back, demand seen slack            
> Indonesian inflation rate increases to 3.83 pct y/y              
> Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast                     
> Vietnam inflation rate slows to 5.02 pct y/y                     
    
  JANUARY 2017
> Singapore CPI highest in 2 yrs, easing bets recede               
> Malaysia inflation at 3.2 pct y/y, highest since Feb             
> Hong Kong price index rises 1.3 pct y/y                          
> China inflation picks up to multi-year highs                     
> Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five yrs              
> Philippine inflation at more than two-year high                  
> S.Korea inflation hits 2 pct y/y, highest since 2012             
> Indonesia inflation rate picks up to 3.49 pct                    
> Thai prices rise 1.55 pct y/y, most since Sept 2014              
    
  DECEMBER 2016
> Japan core consumer prices fall 0.2 pct y/y                      
> Singapore CPI rises for first time in 2 years                    
> Malaysia inflation at 1.8 pct y/y, same as November              
> India's cash crunch tamps down retail inflation                   
> China producer prices jump at fastest pace in 5 yrs              
> Philippine inflation hits 2-year high on food prices             
> Indonesia inflation pace eases more than expected                
> S.Korea inflation inches down as utility costs fall              
> Vietnam inflation quickens to 2.66 pct y/y                       
> Bangladesh inflation cools for second straight month             
> Pakistan inflation eases to 3.70 pct in December                 
    
  NOVEMBER 2016
> Japan consumer prices slump, look for 2017 rebound               
> Malaysia inflation rate is above-forecast at 1.8 pct             
> Cash crackdown drops India retail inflation rate                 
> Philippine inflation speeds to 21-month high                     
> Taiwan CPI up 1.97 pct y/y, tops forecasts                       
> Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.38 pct y/y                       
> Indonesia inflation climbs to highest in 7 months                
> Thai prices rise for 8th straight month                          
> China producer prices rise at fastest pace in 5 yrs              
  
  OCTOBER 2016
> Singapore Oct headline CPI falls 0.1 pct y/y                     
> India cooling inflation bolsters rate cut hopes                  
> China PPI tops expectations, consumer prices also up              
> Philippine Oct headline inflation at 2.3 pct                     
> Indonesia inflation picks up to fastest in 4 months              
> S.Korea consumer inflation 1.3 pct y/y, same as Oct              
      
  SEPTEMBER 2016
> India CPI at 13-month low, room for more rate cuts               
> Philippine inflation quickens to 18-mth high                     
> South Korea inflation hits 7-month high                          
> Taiwan Sept CPI rises less than expected                         
> Indonesia inflation picks up to 3.07 pct y/y                     
> Thai consumer prices rise for 6th month                          
> Bangladesh inflation picks up as food prices surge               
     
  AUGUST 2016
> Japan core prices fall for 6th month despite BOJ                 
> India inflation at 5-mth low, fuels rate cut hopes                 
> China CPI slows, but PPI deflation moderates                     
> Indonesia's CPI below 3 pct for 1st time since 2009              
> Thai consumer prices rise for a 5th straight month               
    
   JULY 2016
> Singapore headline CPI falls 0.7 pct y/y/                            
> India's retail inflation stays above cbank target                
> China consumer inflation cools on slower food prices             
> Taiwan CPI rises more than forecast in July                      
> Philippine inflation steady at 1.9 pct                           
> South Korea inflation eases to 10-month low                      
> Indonesia annual inflation pace slows to 3.21 pct                
> Thai consumer prices rise for 4th straight month                 
    
   JUNE 2016
> Australia Q2 inflation +0.4 pct q/q, 1.0 pct y/y                  
> Singapore headline CPI falls a 20th month y/y                    
> Malaysia inflation 1.6 pct y/y, below forecast                   
> India inflation near 2-yr high, cools rate hopes                  
> China inflation eases further, more stimulus seen                
> Philippine inflation speeds up to 14-month high                  
> Taiwan CPI rises 0.9 pct y/y, below forecast                     
> S.Korea inflation stays steady from May                          
> Thai consumer prices rise for a 3rd month in June                
> Indonesia inflation rates picks up to 3.45 pct                   
> Pakistan inflation rate inches up to 3.19 pct y/y                
                
> Track Asian economic data live                                  
> For latest top breaking news across all markets                 
   
 TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS   
 Global economy                    European Companies             
 Asian companies                   U.S. Companies                 
 Fixed Income                      Forex                          
 Fund Management                   Politics & General             
 Corporate Finance                 FX News                        
 Banking/Financials             

Access to some items may depend on subscription level  

 (Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)

