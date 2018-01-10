TAKE A LOOK-Asia inflation: China Dec producer prices at slowest in 13 mths

China's December producer prices grew at their slowest pace in 13 months as the government's stepped-up war against winter smog dented factory demand for raw materials. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: DECEMBER 2017 > China producer price inflation slows to 13-mth low {nL4N1P518Y] > Philippine annual inflation rate steady, core dips > Taiwan CPI increases 1.21 pct, more than forecast > Thai headline CPI +0.78 pct y/y, below forecast > Indonesia inflation climbs for 1st time since June > S.Korea inflation speeds up as oil prices rise NOVEMBER 2017 > Japan core CPI rises in Nov, BOJ goal still distant > Singapore Nov inflation speeds up on transport costs > Malaysia Nov inflation rate 3.4 pct y/y, below Oct > China CPI rises 1.7 pct y/y, PPI up 5.8 pct > Taiwan CPI rose 0.35 pct y/y, above forecasts > India retail inflation breaches RBI's pct target > Philippine inflation cools for 1st time in 5 months > Indonesia inflation at its lowest in nearly 1 year > Thai inflation rate rises, but below c.bank target > S.Korea Nov inflation eases to slowest in 11 months OCTOBER 2017 > Japan's CPI, weak spending raise inflation doubts > Malaysia's inflation rate eases to 3.7 pct y/y > Singapore all-items CPI +0.4 pct y/y, below forecast > India's retail inflation hits a 7-month high > Taiwan CPI -0.32 pct y/y, falling more than forecast > China factory gate inflation shows momentum robust > Philippine inflation quickens to 3-year high > South Korea inflation rate moderates to 1.8 pct y/y > Thai headline CPI up 0.86 pct y/y, above forecast > Indonesia inflation rate eases to 3.58 pct y/y SEPTEMBER 2017 > Australia Q3 inflation surprisingly soft > Singapore September all-items CPI up 0.4 pct y/y > Malaysia inflation rate rises to 4.3 pct y/y > New Zealand consumer price index picks up in Q3 > China producer prices jump most in 6 months > India CPI rise steady, hopes for rate cut bleak > Philippine inflation accelerates more than expected > Indonesia annual inflation hits six-month low > Thai CPI above forecast, rises a 3rd straight month > S.Korea inflation slows as food price pressure eases AUGUST 2017 > Malaysia inflation picks up to 3.7 pct, tops forecast > India WPI inflation hits four-month high > India CPI rises more than expected to 5-month high > China CPI, PPI rise more than expected > Philippine inflation quickens to 3.1 pct, tops fcast > Indonesia rate slows to 3.82 pct, food prices lower > Thai headline CPI up 0.32 pct y/y, below forecast > Vietnam inflation rate at 3.35 pct, above July > S.Korea inflation hits five-year high JULY 2017 > Japan's CPI rises for 7th straight month > Singapore inflation picks up marginally > Malaysia inflation eases for fourth month > China consumer inflation dips, PPI at steady clip > India inflation revives,dims hopes for more rate cuts > Australia Q2 inflation surprisingly soft > Philippine consumer prices rise 2.8 pct y/y > Indonesia headline inflation rate slows to 3.88 pct > Thai consumer prices rise 0.17 pct y/y JUNE 2017 > Singapore CPI rises 0.5 pct y/y, less than expected > Malaysia prices rise 3.6 pct y/y, less than forecast > Japan core CPI up 0.4 pct, well below BOJ target > NZ inflation slows more than expected, rates on hold > India retail inflation at slowest in more than 5 yrs > China factory prices increase at same pace as May > Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.44 pct in FY2016/17 > Philippine inflation eases for a 2nd straight month > Taiwan's June CPI rises 1 pct y/y, above forecast > Thai consumer prices fall for 2nd straight month > Indonesia's June inflation rate picks up slightly MAY 2017 > Japan May core consumer prices rise 0.4 pct y/y > India's retail inflation eases to lowest since 2012 > Singapore all-items CPI rises 1.4 pct y/y > Philippine May inflation hits a four-month low > China producer price inflation eases for 3rd month > Taiwan CPI rises at fastest y/y pace since January > Indonesian inflation rate rise again in May > Thai consumer prices dip for 1st time in 14 months > S.Korea May inflation hits cbank's 2 pct target APRIL 2017 > Japan consumer prices rise, driven by energy costs > Singapore core CPI up at fastest pace since Oct 2014 > S.Korea inflation slows, still near c.bank target > China factory prices slow further than expected > India retail inflation eases to below 3 pct y/y > Philippine annual inflation holds steady at 3.4 pct > Taiwan inflation mild, slower than forecast > Thai headline consumer prices rise, below forecast > Vietnam's annual inflation rate slows vs March > Bangladesh annual inflation cools to 5.61 pct > Sri Lanka's consumer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m > Indonesian annual inflation hits 13-month high MARCH 2017 > Japan core CPI misses f'cast, keeps pressure on BOJ > Australia inflation highest since 2014 in Q1 > Fuel prices drive India's inflation to 5-month high > China producer inflation has 1st fall in 7 months > Philippine inflation rises at fastest pace in 2 yrs > Taiwan CPI rises 0.18 pct y/y, below forecast > S.Korea inflation rate jumps to near 5-year high > Indonesian inflation rate cools to 3.61 pct > Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Rising food prices push up Indian retail inflation > China producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years > Bangladesh inflation quickens as food prices surge > Philippine inflation rate at highest in 27 months > Taiwan Feb CPI dips, but up slightly in Jan-Feb > Japan core inflation rises for 1st time in over a yr > S.Korea's Feb inflation pulls back, demand seen slack > Indonesian inflation rate increases to 3.83 pct y/y > Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast > Vietnam inflation rate slows to 5.02 pct y/y JANUARY 2017 > Singapore CPI highest in 2 yrs, easing bets recede > Malaysia inflation at 3.2 pct y/y, highest since Feb > Hong Kong price index rises 1.3 pct y/y > China inflation picks up to multi-year highs > Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five yrs > Philippine inflation at more than two-year high > S.Korea inflation hits 2 pct y/y, highest since 2012 > Indonesia inflation rate picks up to 3.49 pct > Thai prices rise 1.55 pct y/y, most since Sept 2014