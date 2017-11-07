FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
October 25, 2017 / 5:40 AM / in 2 days

TAKE A LOOK-Asia inflation: Philippine Oct CPI rises by the most in 3 years

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    The Philippines' rate of inflation quickened to a three-year high in
October, pushed up by higher fuel prices and a weaker peso, data showed on
Tuesday, two days before the central bank reviews its monetary policy settings.
    
    To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets:
    
  OCTOBER 2017
> Philippine inflation quickens to 3-year high                     
> South Korea inflation rate moderates to 1.8 pct y/y              
> Thai headline CPI up 0.86 pct y/y, above forecast                
> Indonesia inflation rate eases to 3.58 pct y/y                   
    
  SEPTEMBER 2017
> Australia Q3 inflation surprisingly soft                         
> Singapore September all-items CPI up 0.4 pct y/y                 
> Malaysia inflation rate rises to 4.3 pct y/y                     
> New Zealand consumer price index picks up in Q3                  
> China producer prices jump most in 6 months                      
> India CPI rise steady, hopes for rate cut bleak                  
> Philippine inflation accelerates more than expected              
> Indonesia annual inflation hits six-month low                    
> Thai CPI above forecast, rises a 3rd straight month              
> S.Korea inflation slows as food price pressure eases             
    
  AUGUST 2017
> Malaysia inflation picks up to 3.7 pct, tops forecast            
> India WPI inflation hits four-month high                         
> India CPI rises more than expected to 5-month high               
> China CPI, PPI rise more than expected                           
> Philippine inflation quickens to 3.1 pct, tops fcast             
> Indonesia rate slows to 3.82 pct, food prices lower              
> Thai headline CPI up 0.32 pct y/y, below forecast                
> Vietnam inflation rate at 3.35 pct, above July                   
> S.Korea inflation hits five-year high                            
    
  JULY 2017
> Japan's CPI rises for 7th straight month                             
> Singapore inflation picks up marginally                          
> Malaysia inflation eases for fourth month                        
> China consumer inflation dips, PPI at steady clip                
> India inflation revives,dims hopes for more rate cuts            
> Australia Q2 inflation surprisingly soft                         
> Philippine consumer prices rise 2.8 pct y/y                      
> Indonesia headline inflation rate slows to 3.88 pct              
> Thai consumer prices rise 0.17 pct y/y                           
    
  JUNE 2017
> Singapore CPI rises 0.5 pct y/y, less than expected              
> Malaysia prices rise 3.6 pct y/y, less than forecast             
> Japan core CPI up 0.4 pct, well below BOJ target                 
> NZ inflation slows more than expected, rates on hold             
> India retail inflation at slowest in more than 5 yrs             
> China factory prices increase at same pace as May                
> Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.44 pct in FY2016/17              
> Philippine inflation eases for a 2nd straight month              
> Taiwan's June CPI rises 1 pct y/y, above forecast                
> Thai consumer prices fall for 2nd straight month                 
> Indonesia's June inflation rate picks up slightly                
  
  MAY 2017
> Japan May core consumer prices rise 0.4 pct y/y                  
> India's retail inflation eases to lowest since 2012              
> Singapore all-items CPI rises 1.4 pct y/y                        
> Philippine May inflation hits a four-month low                   
> China producer price inflation eases for 3rd month               
> Taiwan CPI rises at fastest y/y pace since January               
> Indonesian inflation rate rise again in May                      
> Thai consumer prices dip for 1st time in 14 months               
> S.Korea May inflation hits cbank's 2 pct target                    
    
  APRIL 2017
> Japan consumer prices rise, driven by energy costs               
> Singapore core CPI up at fastest pace since Oct 2014             
> S.Korea inflation slows, still near c.bank target                
> China factory prices slow further than expected                  
> India retail inflation eases to below 3 pct y/y                  
> Philippine annual inflation holds steady at 3.4 pct              
> Taiwan inflation mild, slower than forecast                      
> Thai headline consumer prices rise, below forecast                      
> Vietnam's annual inflation rate slows vs March                   
> Bangladesh annual inflation cools to 5.61 pct                    
> Sri Lanka's consumer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m                     
> Indonesian annual inflation hits 13-month high                   
         
  MARCH 2017
> Japan core CPI misses f'cast, keeps pressure on BOJ                 
> Australia inflation highest since 2014 in Q1                          
> Fuel prices drive India's inflation to 5-month high              
> China producer inflation has 1st fall in 7 months                
> Philippine inflation rises at fastest pace in 2 yrs              
> Taiwan CPI rises 0.18 pct y/y, below forecast                    
> S.Korea inflation rate jumps to near 5-year high                 
> Indonesian inflation rate cools to 3.61 pct                      
> Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast                     
> Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y                  
  
  FEBRUARY 2017
> Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years                    
> Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014                
> Rising food prices push up Indian retail inflation               
> China producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years               
> Bangladesh inflation quickens as food prices surge               
> Philippine inflation rate at highest in 27 months                
> Taiwan Feb CPI dips, but up slightly in Jan-Feb                           
> Japan core inflation rises for 1st time in over a yr             
> S.Korea's Feb inflation pulls back, demand seen slack            
> Indonesian inflation rate increases to 3.83 pct y/y              
> Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast                     
> Vietnam inflation rate slows to 5.02 pct y/y                     
    
  JANUARY 2017
> Singapore CPI highest in 2 yrs, easing bets recede               
> Malaysia inflation at 3.2 pct y/y, highest since Feb             
> Hong Kong price index rises 1.3 pct y/y                          
> China inflation picks up to multi-year highs                     
> Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five yrs              
> Philippine inflation at more than two-year high                  
> S.Korea inflation hits 2 pct y/y, highest since 2012             
> Indonesia inflation rate picks up to 3.49 pct                    
> Thai prices rise 1.55 pct y/y, most since Sept 2014              
    
  DECEMBER 2016
> Japan core consumer prices fall 0.2 pct y/y                      
> Singapore CPI rises for first time in 2 years                    
> Malaysia inflation at 1.8 pct y/y, same as November              
> India's cash crunch tamps down retail inflation                   
> China producer prices jump at fastest pace in 5 yrs              
> Philippine inflation hits 2-year high on food prices             
> Indonesia inflation pace eases more than expected                
> S.Korea inflation inches down as utility costs fall              
> Vietnam inflation quickens to 2.66 pct y/y                       
> Bangladesh inflation cools for second straight month             
> Pakistan inflation eases to 3.70 pct in December                 
    
  NOVEMBER 2016
> Japan consumer prices slump, look for 2017 rebound               
> Malaysia inflation rate is above-forecast at 1.8 pct             
> Cash crackdown drops India retail inflation rate                 
> Philippine inflation speeds to 21-month high                     
> Taiwan CPI up 1.97 pct y/y, tops forecasts                       
> Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.38 pct y/y                       
> Indonesia inflation climbs to highest in 7 months                
> Thai prices rise for 8th straight month                          
> China producer prices rise at fastest pace in 5 yrs              
  
  OCTOBER 2016
> Singapore Oct headline CPI falls 0.1 pct y/y                     
> India cooling inflation bolsters rate cut hopes                  
> China PPI tops expectations, consumer prices also up              
> Philippine Oct headline inflation at 2.3 pct                     
> Indonesia inflation picks up to fastest in 4 months              
> S.Korea consumer inflation 1.3 pct y/y, same as Oct              
       
> Track Asian economic data live                                  
> For latest top breaking news across all markets                 
   
 TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS   
 Global economy                    European Companies             
 Asian companies                   U.S. Companies                 
 Fixed Income                      Forex                          
 Fund Management                   Politics & General             
 Corporate Finance                 FX News                        
 Banking/Financials             

Access to some items may depend on subscription level  

 (Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)

