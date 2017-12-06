TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Australia economy gets investment lift

Australia's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in over a year last quarter thanks to a long-awaited jump in business investment, but worrying weakness in household spending cast a cloud over the outlook for growth. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter, slowing from the previous quarter when it rose 0.9 percent. The annual pace accelerated to 2.8 percent, from 1.9 percent and handily outpaced the United States at 2.3 percent. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: THIRD QUARTER 2017 > Australia economy gets lift from investment > India July-Sept growth rebounds as tax bumps ease > Singapore Q3 GDP growth blows past expectations > Thai growth slows q/q, but y/y the best in years > Malaysia GDP expands at best pace in over 3 years > Philippines grows at fastest pace in a year > Japan's GDP grows for 7 straight quarters > Hong Kong pace cools, but set for solid 2017 > Indonesia growth at 5.06 pct y/y, below poll {nL4N1N91T8] > Taiwan Q3 GDP grows at fastest in more than 2 yrs > South Korea grows at fastest pace in 7 years > China economic growth slows, as expected {nL4N1MS2GB] > Vietnam growth accelerates on exports, industry > Singapore grows 6.3 pct q/q annualised SECOND QUARTER 2017 > New Zealand GDP jumps in Q2, boosted by tourism > Australia rebounds in Q2, helped by spending > India GDP growth unexpectedly hits 3-year low > Thailand Q2 GDP caps strong qtr for Southeast Asia > Taiwan raises growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018 > Malaysia surprises with 5.8 pct y/y growth > Philippine economy grows at a sizzling pace > Japan blows past expectations on robust demand > HK raises 2017 growth outlook after solid Q2 > Singapore grows more strongly than estimated > Indonesia misses forecast, on weak commodities > Taiwan has solid GDP growth pre-tech peak season > S.Korea Q2 GDP growth falls by nearly half > China Q2 growth at 6.9 pct y/y, tops forecast > Singapore dodges recession as tech lifts Q2 GDP > Vietnam's growth quickens, due to manufacturing FIRST QUARTER 2017 > New Zealand grows less-than-expected 0.5 pct > Japan's revised Q1 growth halved by oil squeeze > Australia ties world record for longest expansion > India growth unexpectedly slows to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GDP contracts less than first estimated > Malaysia growth rises strongly, on solid exports > Philippine economy grows at slowest in over a year > Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years > Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years > Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports > S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up > China Q1 GDP fastest since 2015 on steel, stimulus > Vietnam's growth slips to a 3-year low in Q1 FOURTH QUARTER 2016 > New Zealand misses growth expectations > Sri Lanka 2016 growth slows to lowest since 2013 > Japan growth rate revised up as capex rises > Australia rebounds, extending long growth streak > Strong India GDP puzzles markets, vindicates RBI > HK's firmer GDP outlook helped by global recovery > Thai growth below forecast, seen staying soft > Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks > Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending > Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools > Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost > Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years > S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4 > China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation > Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing > Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs THIRD QUARTER 2016 > New Zealand economy races ahead on people boom > Australia GDP slams into reverse, risks recession > Singapore Q3 GDP slump reinforces recession risk > Thai GDP momentum cools, but exports improving > Philippines GDP up 7.1 pct, will hit 2016 target > Japan economy grows faster than expected > HK's Q3 economic momentum cools on China slowdown > Malaysia surprises with 4.3 pct growth, rgt tanks > Indonesia Q3 GDP growth hit by govt spending cut > SKorea Q3 GDP grows 0.7 pct, undercut by setbacks > China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct, as expected > Singapore GDP unexpectedly shrinks > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------