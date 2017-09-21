FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: New Zealand's June quarter GDP jumps
September 1, 2017 / 12:11 AM / a month ago

TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: New Zealand's June quarter GDP jumps

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read


    To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the
brackets:
    
   SECOND QUARTER 2017
> New Zealand GDP jumps in Q2, boosted by tourism               
> Australia rebounds in Q2, helped by spending                  
> India GDP growth unexpectedly hits 3-year low                 
> Thailand Q2 GDP caps strong qtr for Southeast Asia            
> Taiwan raises growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018              
> Malaysia surprises with 5.8 pct y/y growth                    
> Philippine economy grows at a sizzling pace                   
> Japan blows past expectations on robust demand                
> HK raises 2017 growth outlook after solid Q2                  
> Singapore grows more strongly than estimated                  
> Indonesia misses forecast, on weak commodities                
> Taiwan has solid GDP growth pre-tech peak season              
> S.Korea Q2 GDP growth falls by nearly half                    
> China Q2 growth at 6.9 pct y/y, tops forecast                 
> Singapore dodges recession as tech lifts Q2 GDP               
> Vietnam's growth quickens, due to manufacturing               
    
   FIRST QUARTER 2017
> New Zealand grows less-than-expected 0.5 pct                  
> Japan's revised Q1 growth halved by oil squeeze               
> Australia ties world record for longest expansion             
> India growth unexpectedly slows to 6.1 pct                    
> Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high              
> Singapore GDP contracts less than first estimated             
> Malaysia growth rises strongly, on solid exports              
> Philippine economy grows at slowest in over a year            
> Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years                       
> Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years                
> Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports            
> S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up            
> China Q1 GDP fastest since 2015 on steel, stimulus            
> Vietnam's growth slips to a 3-year low in Q1                  
    
   FOURTH QUARTER 2016
> New Zealand misses growth expectations                        
> Sri Lanka 2016 growth slows to lowest since 2013              
> Japan growth rate revised up as capex rises                   
> Australia rebounds, extending long growth streak              
> Strong India GDP puzzles markets, vindicates RBI              
> HK's firmer GDP outlook helped by global recovery             
> Thai growth below forecast, seen staying soft                 
> Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks             
> Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending             
> Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools                
> Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost              
> Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years               
> S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4                
> China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation                
> Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing             
> Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs             
       
   THIRD QUARTER 2016
> New Zealand economy races ahead on people boom                
> Australia GDP slams into reverse, risks recession             
> Singapore Q3 GDP slump reinforces recession risk              
> Thai GDP momentum cools, but exports improving                
> Philippines GDP up 7.1 pct, will hit 2016 target              
> Japan economy grows faster than expected                      
> HK's Q3 economic momentum cools on China slowdown             
> Malaysia surprises with 4.3 pct growth, rgt tanks             
> Indonesia Q3 GDP growth hit by govt spending cut              
> SKorea Q3 GDP grows 0.7 pct, undercut by setbacks             
> China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct, as expected                       
> Singapore GDP unexpectedly shrinks                            
     
   SECOND QUARTER 2016
> NZ posts 0.9 pct Q2 GDP growth, 3.9 pct on year               
> Australia toasts 25 years without recession                   
> Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter             
> Philippines posts fastest Q2 Asia growth so far               
> Japan GDP stalls in Q2, deepens policy doubts                 
> Thai growth beats forecast, aided by tourism                  
> Hong Kong Q2 grows slightly, recession avoided                
> Malaysia grows 4 pct in Q2 as slowdown continues              
> Singapore cuts 2016 forecast, Q2 pace 2.1 pct y/y             
> Indonesia grows 5.18 pct y/y, beating expectation             
> Taiwan returns to growth, but outlook cloudy                  
> S.Korea GDP rebounds, respite seen limited                    
> China GDP grows 6.7 pct, a bit more than expected             
> Singapore Q2 economic growth slower than expected             
> Vietnam's Q2 growth pace slows to a two-year low              
    

