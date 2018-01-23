FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 2 days ago

TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Philippine Q4 growth at 6.6 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    The Philippine economy grew slightly slower than expected in
the fourth quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday,
taking full-year growth to 6.7 percent and within the
government's target.
    
    To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the
brackets:
    
   FOURTH QUARTER 2017
> Philippine growth slips to 6.6 pc, below f'casts              
> China GDP grows 6.8 pct, beating expectations                 
> Singapore growth slows as manufacturing cools                 
    
   THIRD QUARTER 2017
> New Zealand growth tops forecasts, outlook muted              
> Japan Q3 growth twice as fast as first estimated              
> Australia economy gets lift from investment                   
> India July-Sept growth rebounds as tax bumps ease             
> Singapore Q3 GDP growth blows past expectations               
> Thai growth slows q/q, but y/y the best in years              
> Malaysia GDP expands at best pace in over 3 years             
> Philippines grows at fastest pace in a year                   
> Japan's GDP grows for 7 straight quarters                     
> Hong Kong pace cools, but set for solid 2017                  
> Indonesia growth at 5.06 pct y/y, below poll      {nL4N1N91T8]
> Taiwan Q3 GDP grows at fastest in more than 2 yrs             
> South Korea grows at fastest pace in 7 years                  
> China economic growth slows, as expected          {nL4N1MS2GB]
> Vietnam growth accelerates on exports, industry               
> Singapore grows 6.3 pct q/q annualised                        
    
   SECOND QUARTER 2017
> Japan Q2 growth revised down from stellar reading             
> New Zealand GDP jumps in Q2, boosted by tourism               
> Australia rebounds in Q2, helped by spending                  
> India GDP growth unexpectedly hits 3-year low                 
> Thailand Q2 GDP caps strong qtr for Southeast Asia            
> Taiwan raises growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018              
> Malaysia surprises with 5.8 pct y/y growth                    
> Philippine economy grows at a sizzling pace                   
> Japan blows past expectations on robust demand                
> HK raises 2017 growth outlook after solid Q2                  
> Singapore grows more strongly than estimated                  
> Indonesia misses forecast, on weak commodities                
> Taiwan has solid GDP growth pre-tech peak season              
> S.Korea Q2 GDP growth falls by nearly half                    
> China Q2 growth at 6.9 pct y/y, tops forecast                 
> Singapore dodges recession as tech lifts Q2 GDP               
> Vietnam's growth quickens, due to manufacturing               
    
   FIRST QUARTER 2017
> New Zealand grows less-than-expected 0.5 pct                  
> Japan's revised Q1 growth halved by oil squeeze               
> Australia ties world record for longest expansion             
> India growth unexpectedly slows to 6.1 pct                    
> Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high              
> Singapore GDP contracts less than first estimated             
> Malaysia growth rises strongly, on solid exports              
> Philippine economy grows at slowest in over a year            
> Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years                       
> Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years                
> Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports            
> S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up            
> China Q1 GDP fastest since 2015 on steel, stimulus            
> Vietnam's growth slips to a 3-year low in Q1                  
    
   FOURTH QUARTER 2016
> New Zealand misses growth expectations                        
> Sri Lanka 2016 growth slows to lowest since 2013              
> Japan growth rate revised up as capex rises                   
> Australia rebounds, extending long growth streak              
> Strong India GDP puzzles markets, vindicates RBI              
> HK's firmer GDP outlook helped by global recovery             
> Thai growth below forecast, seen staying soft                 
> Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks             
> Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending             
> Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools                
> Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost              
> Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years               
> S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4                
> China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation                
> Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing             
> Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs             
       

> Track Asian economic data live                                
> For latest top breaking news across all markets               
