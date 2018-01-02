TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Singapore growth, manufacturing slow in Q4

Singapore's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter as manufacturing lost steam, weighing on a pickup in services sector activity, although full-year growth for 2017 was the fastest in three years. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FOURTH QUARTER 2017 > Singapore growth slows as manufacturing cools THIRD QUARTER 2017 > New Zealand growth tops forecasts, outlook muted > Japan Q3 growth twice as fast as first estimated > Australia economy gets lift from investment > India July-Sept growth rebounds as tax bumps ease > Singapore Q3 GDP growth blows past expectations > Thai growth slows q/q, but y/y the best in years > Malaysia GDP expands at best pace in over 3 years > Philippines grows at fastest pace in a year > Japan's GDP grows for 7 straight quarters > Hong Kong pace cools, but set for solid 2017 > Indonesia growth at 5.06 pct y/y, below poll {nL4N1N91T8] > Taiwan Q3 GDP grows at fastest in more than 2 yrs > South Korea grows at fastest pace in 7 years > China economic growth slows, as expected {nL4N1MS2GB] > Vietnam growth accelerates on exports, industry > Singapore grows 6.3 pct q/q annualised SECOND QUARTER 2017 > Japan Q2 growth revised down from stellar reading > New Zealand GDP jumps in Q2, boosted by tourism > Australia rebounds in Q2, helped by spending > India GDP growth unexpectedly hits 3-year low > Thailand Q2 GDP caps strong qtr for Southeast Asia > Taiwan raises growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018 > Malaysia surprises with 5.8 pct y/y growth > Philippine economy grows at a sizzling pace > Japan blows past expectations on robust demand > HK raises 2017 growth outlook after solid Q2 > Singapore grows more strongly than estimated > Indonesia misses forecast, on weak commodities > Taiwan has solid GDP growth pre-tech peak season > S.Korea Q2 GDP growth falls by nearly half > China Q2 growth at 6.9 pct y/y, tops forecast > Singapore dodges recession as tech lifts Q2 GDP > Vietnam's growth quickens, due to manufacturing FIRST QUARTER 2017 > New Zealand grows less-than-expected 0.5 pct > Japan's revised Q1 growth halved by oil squeeze > Australia ties world record for longest expansion > India growth unexpectedly slows to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GDP contracts less than first estimated > Malaysia growth rises strongly, on solid exports > Philippine economy grows at slowest in over a year > Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years > Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years > Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports > S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up > China Q1 GDP fastest since 2015 on steel, stimulus > Vietnam's growth slips to a 3-year low in Q1 FOURTH QUARTER 2016 > New Zealand misses growth expectations > Sri Lanka 2016 growth slows to lowest since 2013 > Japan growth rate revised up as capex rises > Australia rebounds, extending long growth streak > Strong India GDP puzzles markets, vindicates RBI > HK's firmer GDP outlook helped by global recovery > Thai growth below forecast, seen staying soft > Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks > Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending > Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools > Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost > Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years > S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4 > China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation > Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing > Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------