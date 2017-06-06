EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; ringgit inches higher

June 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 110.45 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3814 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.076 30.090 +0.05 Korean won* 1118.300 1121.8 +0.31 Baht 33.985 34 +0.04 Peso 49.410 49.4 -0.02 Rupiah 13285.000 13285 +0.00 Rupee 64.355 64.36 +0.00 Ringgit 4.257 4.262 +0.12 Yuan 6.799 6.8046 +0.09 *Closed for market holiday Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 117.07 +6.58 Sing dlr 1.380 1.4490 +5.00 Taiwan dlr 30.076 32.279 +7.32 Korean won 1118.300 1207.70 +7.99 Baht 33.985 35.80 +5.34 Peso 49.410 49.72 +0.63 Rupiah 13285.000 13470 +1.39 Rupee 64.355 67.92 +5.54 Ringgit 4.257 4.4845 +5.34 Yuan 6.799 6.9467 +2.18 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)