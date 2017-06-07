EM ASIA FX-Baht, ringgit inch higher; won falls

June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.540 109.4 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3791 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.074 30.093 +0.06 Korean won 1120.300 1118.3 -0.18 Baht 33.980 34.013 +0.10 Peso 49.535 49.56 +0.05 Rupiah 13300.000 13297 -0.02 Rupee 64.425 64.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.261 4.265 +0.09 Yuan 6.795 6.7945 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.540 117.07 +6.87 Sing dlr 1.380 1.4490 +4.99 Taiwan dlr 30.074 32.279 +7.33 Korean won 1120.300 1207.70 +7.80 Baht 33.980 35.80 +5.36 Peso 49.535 49.72 +0.37 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 64.425 67.92 +5.42 Ringgit 4.261 4.4845 +5.25 Yuan 6.795 6.9467 +2.23 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)