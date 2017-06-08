FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Lower; won leads losses
June 8, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Lower; won leads losses

2 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   Change on the                                               
 day at 0138 GMT                                  
  Currency            Latest bid    Previous day       Pct Move
  Japan yen        109.910                109.79          -0.11
  Sing dlr         1.383                  1.3817          -0.10
  Taiwan dlr       30.100                 30.095          -0.02
  Korean won       1126.600                 1124          -0.23
  Baht             34.030                  33.99          -0.12
  Peso             49.610                  49.51          -0.20
  Rupiah           13317.000               13303          -0.11
  Rupee            64.325                  64.33          +0.00
  Ringgit          4.266                   4.259          -0.16
  Yuan             6.796                  6.7945          -0.03
                                                               
  Change so far                                                
 in 2017                                          
  Currency         Latest bid     End 2016             Pct Move
  Japan yen        109.910                117.07          +6.51
  Sing dlr         1.383                  1.4490          +4.76
  Taiwan dlr       30.100                 32.279          +7.24
  Korean won       1126.600              1207.70          +7.20
  Baht             34.030                  35.80          +5.20
  Peso             49.610                  49.72          +0.22
  Rupiah           13317.000               13470          +1.15
  Rupee            64.325                  67.92          +5.59
  Ringgit          4.266                  4.4845          +5.12
  Yuan             6.796                  6.9467          +2.21
 
 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing
by Biju Dwarakanath)

