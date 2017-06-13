EM ASIA FX-Baht stronger; S.Korean won, Philippine peso down

June 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.970 109.92 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.383 1.3839 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.181 30.176 -0.02 Korean won 1129.500 1127.3 -0.19 Baht 34.000 34.07 +0.21 Peso 49.550 49.5 -0.10 Rupiah 13289.000 13297 +0.06 Rupee 64.435 64.44 +0.00 Ringgit 4.260 4.2635 +0.08 Yuan 6.797 6.7988 +0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.970 117.07 +6.46 Sing dlr 1.383 1.4490 +4.76 Taiwan dlr 30.181 32.279 +6.95 Korean won 1129.500 1207.70 +6.92 Baht 34.000 35.80 +5.29 Peso 49.550 49.72 +0.34 Rupiah 13289.000 13470 +1.36 Rupee 64.435 67.92 +5.41 Ringgit 4.260 4.4845 +5.27 Yuan 6.797 6.9467 +2.20 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)