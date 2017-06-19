EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies inch higher; yen dips

June 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.010 110.84 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3830 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.381 +0.10 Korean won 1130.800 1134.1 +0.29 Baht 33.920 33.95 +0.09 Peso 49.805 49.9 +0.19 Rupiah 13283.000 13296 +0.10 Rupee 64.430 64.43 +0.00 Ringgit 4.266 4.274 +0.19 Yuan 6.811 6.8135 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.010 117.07 +5.46 Sing dlr 1.382 1.4490 +4.85 Taiwan dlr 30.350 32.279 +6.36 Korean won 1130.800 1207.70 +6.80 Baht 33.920 35.80 +5.54 Peso 49.805 49.72 -0.17 Rupiah 13283.000 13470 +1.41 Rupee 64.430 67.92 +5.42 Ringgit 4.266 4.4845 +5.12 Yuan 6.811 6.9467 +2.00 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)