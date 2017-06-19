FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies inch higher; yen dips
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 19, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies inch higher; yen dips

2 Min Read

    June 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.010            110.84     -0.15
  Sing dlr                   1.382              1.3830     +0.07
  Taiwan dlr                 30.350             30.381     +0.10
  Korean won                 1130.800           1134.1     +0.29
  Baht                       33.920              33.95     +0.09
  Peso                       49.805               49.9     +0.19
  Rupiah                     13283.000           13296     +0.10
  Rupee                      64.430              64.43     +0.00
  Ringgit                    4.266               4.274     +0.19
  Yuan                       6.811              6.8135     +0.04
                                                                
  Change so far                                                 
  Currency                   Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen                  111.010            117.07     +5.46
  Sing dlr                   1.382              1.4490     +4.85
  Taiwan dlr                 30.350             32.279     +6.36
  Korean won                 1130.800          1207.70     +6.80
  Baht                       33.920              35.80     +5.54
  Peso                       49.805              49.72     -0.17
  Rupiah                     13283.000           13470     +1.41
  Rupee                      64.430              67.92     +5.42
  Ringgit                    4.266              4.4845     +5.12
  Yuan                       6.811              6.9467     +2.00
 
 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.