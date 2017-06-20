EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies drift lower

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 111.51 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.387 1.3866 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.361 -0.06 Korean won 1137.200 1132.7 -0.40 Baht 33.970 33.92 -0.15 Peso 50.060 49.91 -0.30 Rupiah 13295.000 13288 -0.05 Rupee 64.425 64.43 0.00 Ringgit 4.282 4.276 -0.13 Yuan 6.823 6.8215 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 117.07 +4.78 Sing dlr 1.387 1.4490 +4.47 Taiwan dlr 30.379 32.279 +6.25 Korean won 1137.200 1207.70 +6.20 Baht 33.970 35.80 +5.39 Peso 50.060 49.72 -0.68 Rupiah 13295.000 13470 +1.32 Rupee 64.425 67.92 +5.42 Ringgit 4.282 4.4845 +4.74 Yuan 6.823 6.9467 +1.82 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)