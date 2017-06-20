FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies drift lower
June 20, 2017 / 1:44 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies drift lower

2 Min Read

    June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.730           111.51      -0.20
  Sing dlr               1.387             1.3866      -0.03
  Taiwan dlr             30.379            30.361      -0.06
  Korean won             1137.200          1132.7      -0.40
  Baht                   33.970             33.92      -0.15
  Peso                   50.060             49.91      -0.30
  Rupiah                 13295.000          13288      -0.05
  Rupee                  64.425             64.43       0.00
  Ringgit                4.282              4.276      -0.13
  Yuan                   6.823             6.8215      -0.02
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid     End 2016    Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.730           117.07      +4.78
  Sing dlr               1.387             1.4490      +4.47
  Taiwan dlr             30.379            32.279      +6.25
  Korean won             1137.200         1207.70      +6.20
  Baht                   33.970             35.80      +5.39
  Peso                   50.060             49.72      -0.68
  Rupiah                 13295.000          13470      +1.32
  Rupee                  64.425             67.92      +5.42
  Ringgit                4.282             4.4845      +4.74
  Yuan                   6.823             6.9467      +1.82
 
 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

