EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Philippine peso, Thai baht edge lower

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.360 111.42 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3891 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.443 30.401 -0.14 Korean won 1140.800 1135.4 -0.47 Baht 34.030 33.96 -0.21 Peso 50.200 50.1 -0.20 Rupiah 13300.000 13285 -0.11 Rupee 64.495 64.50 0.00 Ringgit 4.286 4.282 -0.09 Yuan 6.830 6.8295 -0.01 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.360 117.07 +5.13 Sing dlr 1.389 1.4490 +4.33 Taiwan dlr 30.443 32.279 +6.03 Korean won 1140.800 1207.70 +5.86 Baht 34.030 35.80 +5.20 Peso 50.200 49.72 -0.96 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 64.495 67.92 +5.31 Ringgit 4.286 4.4845 +4.63 Yuan 6.830 6.9467 +1.70 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)