2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Philippine peso, Thai baht edge lower
June 21, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Philippine peso, Thai baht edge lower

2 Min Read

    June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.360            111.42      +0.05
  Sing dlr               1.389              1.3891      +0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.443             30.401      -0.14
  Korean won             1140.800           1135.4      -0.47
  Baht                   34.030              33.96      -0.21
  Peso                   50.200               50.1      -0.20
  Rupiah                 13300.000           13285      -0.11
  Rupee                  64.495              64.50       0.00
  Ringgit                4.286               4.282      -0.09
  Yuan                   6.830              6.8295      -0.01
                                                             
  Change so far in 2017                                      
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.360            117.07      +5.13
  Sing dlr               1.389              1.4490      +4.33
  Taiwan dlr             30.443             32.279      +6.03
  Korean won             1140.800          1207.70      +5.86
  Baht                   34.030              35.80      +5.20
  Peso                   50.200              49.72      -0.96
  Rupiah                 13300.000           13470      +1.28
  Rupee                  64.495              67.92      +5.31
  Ringgit                4.286              4.4845      +4.63
  Yuan                   6.830              6.9467      +1.70
 
 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

