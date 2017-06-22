EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso edges lower

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Japan yen 111.110 111.37 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3890 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.419 30.471 +0.17 Korean won 1140.500 1144 +0.31 Baht 33.950 33.98 +0.09 Peso 50.340 50.29 -0.10 Rupiah 13315.000 13317 +0.02 Rupee 64.520 64.52 0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.286 +0.04 Yuan 6.831 6.8299 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.110 117.07 +5.36 Sing dlr 1.389 1.4490 +4.35 Taiwan dlr 30.419 32.279 +6.11 Korean won 1140.500 1207.70 +5.89 Baht 33.950 35.80 +5.45 Peso 50.340 49.72 -1.23 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.67 Yuan 6.831 6.9467 +1.69 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)