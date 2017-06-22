FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso edges lower
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
June 22, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies firm; Philippine peso edges lower

2 Min Read

    June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Japan yen               111.110       111.37     +0.23
  Sing dlr                1.389         1.3890     +0.03
  Taiwan dlr              30.419        30.471     +0.17
  Korean won              1140.500        1144     +0.31
  Baht                    33.950         33.98     +0.09
  Peso                    50.340         50.29     -0.10
  Rupiah                  13315.000      13317     +0.02
  Rupee                   64.520         64.52      0.00
  Ringgit                 4.285          4.286     +0.04
  Yuan                    6.831         6.8299     -0.02
                                                        
  Change so far in 2017                                 
  Currency                Latest bid  End 2016  Pct Move
  Japan yen               111.110       117.07     +5.36
  Sing dlr                1.389         1.4490     +4.35
  Taiwan dlr              30.419        32.279     +6.11
  Korean won              1140.500     1207.70     +5.89
  Baht                    33.950         35.80     +5.45
  Peso                    50.340         49.72     -1.23
  Rupiah                  13315.000      13470     +1.16
  Rupee                   64.520         67.92     +5.27
  Ringgit                 4.285         4.4845     +4.67
  Yuan                    6.831         6.9467     +1.69
 
 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)

