2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies range-bound
June 23, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies range-bound

2 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.320           111.32       0.00
  Sing dlr               1.390             1.3899      -0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.440            30.442      +0.01
  Korean won             1140.500          1140.9      +0.04
  Baht                   33.980             33.97      -0.03
  Peso                   50.370            50.345      -0.05
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325       0.00
  Rupee                  64.588             64.59       0.00
  Ringgit                4.287             4.2855      -0.03
  Yuan                   6.840             6.8368      -0.05
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016       Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.320           117.07      +5.17
  Sing dlr               1.390             1.4490      +4.24
  Taiwan dlr             30.440            32.279      +6.04
  Korean won             1140.500         1207.70      +5.89
  Baht                   33.980             35.80      +5.36
  Peso                   50.370             49.72      -1.29
  Rupiah                 13325.000          13470      +1.09
  Rupee                  64.588             67.92      +5.16
  Ringgit                4.287             4.4845      +4.61
  Yuan                   6.840             6.9467      +1.56
 * Indonesian market is closed for a holiday.

 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

