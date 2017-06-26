EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, won, yuan edge up

June 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.280 111.26 -0.02 Sing dlr* 1.387 1.3872 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.354 30.400 +0.15 Korean won 1135.700 1138.8 +0.27 Baht 33.930 33.938 +0.02 Peso* 50.230 50.345 +0.23 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 +0.00 Rupee* 64.520 64.52 +0.00 Ringgit* 4.287 4.2865 +0.00 Yuan 6.834 6.8380 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.280 117.07 +5.20 Sing dlr* 1.387 1.4490 +4.51 Taiwan dlr 30.354 32.279 +6.34 Korean won 1135.700 1207.70 +6.34 Baht 33.930 35.80 +5.51 Peso* 50.230 49.72 -1.02 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee* 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit* 4.287 4.4845 +4.62 Yuan 6.834 6.9467 +1.66 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)