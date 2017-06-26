FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, won, yuan edge up
June 26, 2017 / 1:56 AM / 2 months ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, won, yuan edge up

2 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.280           111.26     -0.02
  Sing dlr*              1.387             1.3872     +0.05
  Taiwan dlr             30.354            30.400     +0.15
  Korean won             1135.700          1138.8     +0.27
  Baht                   33.930            33.938     +0.02
  Peso*                  50.230            50.345     +0.23
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325     +0.00
  Rupee*                 64.520             64.52     +0.00
  Ringgit*               4.287             4.2865     +0.00
  Yuan                   6.834             6.8380     +0.07
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.280           117.07     +5.20
  Sing dlr*              1.387             1.4490     +4.51
  Taiwan dlr             30.354            32.279     +6.34
  Korean won             1135.700         1207.70     +6.34
  Baht                   33.930             35.80     +5.51
  Peso*                  50.230             49.72     -1.02
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee*                 64.520             67.92     +5.27
  Ringgit*               4.287             4.4845     +4.62
  Yuan                   6.834             6.9467     +1.66
 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays.

 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)

