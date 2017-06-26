EM ASIA FX -Taiwan dollar, won advance; other Asian currencies little changed

(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan June 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar headed for a third day of gains on Monday, as the dollar came under some pressure after a subdued inflation outlook capped U.S. bond yields and raised questions about Federal Reserve plans to tighten policy. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose briefly after the Fed tightened policy this month but have drifted lower since then, as expectations of low inflation continued to boost demand for longer-dated debt. "U.S. dollar weakness is driven by market expectations of U.S. Fed rate hike cycle weakening on weaker inflation outlook and delayed fiscal outlook," said Mathan Somasundaram, Sydney-based market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities in a note. On the political front, investors will be watching the vote on a U.S. Senate healthcare bill to replace Obamacare. But with as many as five Republican senators opposing the bill, getting a vote by the end of this week could be difficult. "Another U.S. health care fail may be another negative catalyst for the U.S dollar," Somasundaram added. On Monday, the won led gains in the region, strengthening as much as 0.4 percent against the dollar, buoyed by a stock market rally that saw South Korean shares close at a record high. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent to 2,388.66, led by big gainers for major technology shares. Positive sentiment was also underpinned by the South Korean central bank saying the country's South Korea's economy is expected to see gradual improvement this year. The Taiwan dollar was the other big gainer in the region, climbing as much as 0.4 percent in its biggest intra-day percentage rise in one month. Taiwan May industrial output expanded 0.8 percent year-on-year, data released by the island's Ministry of Economic Affairs showed. HOLIDAY CLOSURES Most other emerging Asian currencies were flat to lower on a day when many Asian financial markets were closed to celebrate holidays at the end of the Muslim fasting month. The yen drifted marginally lower after four-straight sessions of gains. The yuan dipped 0.1 percent against the dollar, heading for its eighth-straight day of losses in what would be its longest such streak since October 2016. A surge in the yuan's value at the end of May had been largely engineered by the authorities, but traders have shifted their focus to economic fundamentals and have doubts regarding how long the central bank will keep money rates high. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.89, weaker than the previous day's 94.1. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0626 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.350 111.26 -0.08 Sing dlr* 1.387 1.3872 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.324 30.400 +0.25 Korean won 1136.500 1138.8 +0.20 Baht 33.953 33.938 -0.04 Peso* 50.230 50.345 +0.23 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 +0.00 Rupee* 64.520 64.52 +0.00 Ringgit* 4.287 4.2865 +0.00 Yuan 6.844 6.8380 -0.09 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.350 117.07 +5.14 Sing dlr* 1.387 1.4490 +4.49 Taiwan dlr 30.324 32.279 +6.45 Korean won 1136.500 1207.70 +6.26 Baht 33.953 35.80 +5.44 Peso* 50.230 49.72 -1.02 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee* 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit* 4.287 4.4845 +4.62 Yuan 6.844 6.9467 +1.50 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)