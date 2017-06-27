EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; won edges up

June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.990 111.83 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3878 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.350 30.335 -0.05 Korean won 1136.000 1137.1 +0.10 Baht 33.970 33.96 -0.03 Peso 50.250 50.22 -0.06 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 0.00 Rupee 64.520 64.52 0.00 Ringgit* 4.287 4.2865 0.00 Yuan 6.839 6.8415 +0.04 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.990 117.07 +4.54 Sing dlr 1.388 1.4490 +4.39 Taiwan dlr 30.350 32.279 +6.36 Korean won 1136.000 1207.70 +6.31 Baht 33.970 35.80 +5.39 Peso 50.250 49.72 -1.05 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.520 67.92 +5.27 Ringgit* 4.287 4.4845 +4.62 Yuan 6.839 6.9467 +1.57 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for holidays. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)