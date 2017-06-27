FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; won edges up
June 27, 2017 / 1:47 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; won edges up

2 Min Read

    June 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.990           111.83     -0.14
  Sing dlr               1.388             1.3878     -0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.350            30.335     -0.05
  Korean won             1136.000          1137.1     +0.10
  Baht                   33.970             33.96     -0.03
  Peso                   50.250             50.22     -0.06
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325      0.00
  Rupee                  64.520             64.52      0.00
  Ringgit*               4.287             4.2865      0.00
  Yuan                   6.839             6.8415     +0.04
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.990           117.07     +4.54
  Sing dlr               1.388             1.4490     +4.39
  Taiwan dlr             30.350            32.279     +6.36
  Korean won             1136.000         1207.70     +6.31
  Baht                   33.970             35.80     +5.39
  Peso                   50.250             49.72     -1.05
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee                  64.520             67.92     +5.27
  Ringgit*               4.287             4.4845     +4.62
  Yuan                   6.839             6.9467     +1.57
 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for
holidays.

 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

