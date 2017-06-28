EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Philippine peso slip; yuan climbs

June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.110 112.34 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3869 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.402 30.341 -0.20 Korean won 1141.200 1136.9 -0.38 Baht 33.960 33.955 -0.01 Peso 50.390 50.29 -0.20 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 0.00 Rupee 64.525 64.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.285 4.2865 +0.04 Yuan 6.800 6.8145 +0.22 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.110 117.07 +4.42 Sing dlr 1.386 1.4490 +4.55 Taiwan dlr 30.402 32.279 +6.17 Korean won 1141.200 1207.70 +5.83 Baht 33.960 35.80 +5.42 Peso 50.390 49.72 -1.33 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.525 67.92 +5.26 Ringgit 4.285 4.4845 +4.66 Yuan 6.800 6.9467 +2.16 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday. (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)