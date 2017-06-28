FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Philippine peso slip; yuan climbs
#Company News
June 28, 2017 / 1:44 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Philippine peso slip; yuan climbs

2 Min Read

    June 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
    
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.110           112.34     +0.21
  Sing dlr               1.386             1.3869     +0.06
  Taiwan dlr             30.402            30.341     -0.20
  Korean won             1141.200          1136.9     -0.38
  Baht                   33.960            33.955     -0.01
  Peso                   50.390             50.29     -0.20
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325      0.00
  Rupee                  64.525             64.53      0.00
  Ringgit                4.285             4.2865     +0.04
  Yuan                   6.800             6.8145     +0.22
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.110           117.07     +4.42
  Sing dlr               1.386             1.4490     +4.55
  Taiwan dlr             30.402            32.279     +6.17
  Korean won             1141.200         1207.70     +5.83
  Baht                   33.960             35.80     +5.42
  Peso                   50.390             49.72     -1.33
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee                  64.525             67.92     +5.26
  Ringgit                4.285             4.4845     +4.66
  Yuan                   6.800             6.9467     +2.16
 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday.

 (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

