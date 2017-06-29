EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, yuan hits over 7-month high

June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.170 112.28 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3820 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.438 +0.22 Korean won 1140.000 1144 +0.35 Baht 33.955 33.99 +0.10 Peso 50.420 50.5 +0.16 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 +0.00 Rupee 64.550 64.55 +0.00 Ringgit 4.294 4.296 +0.05 Yuan 6.778 6.7997 +0.32 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.170 117.07 +4.37 Sing dlr 1.380 1.4490 +4.98 Taiwan dlr 30.370 32.279 +6.29 Korean won 1140.000 1207.70 +5.94 Baht 33.955 35.80 +5.43 Peso 50.420 49.72 -1.39 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.550 67.92 +5.22 Ringgit 4.294 4.4845 +4.44 Yuan 6.778 6.9467 +2.49 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday. (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)