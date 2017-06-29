FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, yuan hits over 7-month high
June 29, 2017 / 1:55 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firm, yuan hits over 7-month high

2 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.170           112.28     +0.10
  Sing dlr               1.380             1.3820     +0.13
  Taiwan dlr             30.370            30.438     +0.22
  Korean won             1140.000            1144     +0.35
  Baht                   33.955             33.99     +0.10
  Peso                   50.420              50.5     +0.16
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325     +0.00
  Rupee                  64.550             64.55     +0.00
  Ringgit                4.294              4.296     +0.05
  Yuan                   6.778             6.7997     +0.32
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              112.170           117.07     +4.37
  Sing dlr               1.380             1.4490     +4.98
  Taiwan dlr             30.370            32.279     +6.29
  Korean won             1140.000         1207.70     +5.94
  Baht                   33.955             35.80     +5.43
  Peso                   50.420             49.72     -1.39
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee                  64.550             67.92     +5.22
  Ringgit                4.294             4.4845     +4.44
  Yuan                   6.778             6.9467     +2.49
 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday.

 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru)

