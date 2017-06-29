EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies climb as dollar slips; yuan soars to 7-mth high

(Adds text, updates prices) By Christina Martin June 29 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies edged up on Thursday, while China's yuan hit its highest in more than seven months as the dollar eroded after investors priced in tighter monetary policy in Europe. Hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this month and left the door open for further increases later in the year. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many by conceding a hike was likely to be needed as the economy came closer to running at full capacity. The Bank of Canada went further, with two top policymakers suggesting they might tighten as early as July. That followed comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tuesday, hinting that the ECB could trim its stimulus this year. The dollar index, which measures its strength against six other currencies, sank to a low of 95.754, its lowest level since last October. "Unlike Wednesday, emerging markets and Asian forex today have the benefit of improving risk appetite, with the U.S. dollar now currently under stress," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. China's yuan outperformed regional peers, heading for its third straight session of gains and rising to its highest level since November 2016. The Korean won was also among the biggest gainers in Asia, up 0.3 percent, while the Singapore dollar gained for a third straight day to touch a two-week high. CHINA'S YUAN The yuan rose as much as 0.4 percent to 6.772 on Thursday, its strongest level in more than seven months. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint at 6.7940 per dollar before market opening, reflecting the dollar's broad weakness. On Wednesday, the central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8053 per dollar. The strength in the yuan fixing followed a weaker dollar trend in global markets and the losses in the U.S. currency in the spot market also pushed the yuan higher. KOREAN WON The Korean won rebounded from its previous session and rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, helped by offshore stock-buying and a boost in equities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,396.06 points as of 0516 GMT after touching 2,402.80, a record intraday high. South Korean shares bounced and scaled record highs, as tech and financial shares were boosted by a solid performance in their U.S. counterparts overnight. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 45.4 billion Korean won ($39.90 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0506 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.220 112.28 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3820 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.361 30.438 +0.25 Korean won 1140.500 1144 +0.31 Baht 33.960 33.99 +0.09 Peso 50.415 50.5 +0.17 Rupiah* 13325.000 13325 +0.00 Rupee 64.460 64.55 +0.14 Ringgit 4.294 4.296 +0.05 Yuan 6.779 6.7997 +0.30 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.220 117.07 +4.32 Sing dlr 1.380 1.4490 +5.01 Taiwan dlr 30.361 32.279 +6.32 Korean won 1140.500 1207.70 +5.89 Baht 33.960 35.80 +5.42 Peso 50.415 49.72 -1.38 Rupiah* 13325.000 13470 +1.09 Rupee 64.460 67.92 +5.37 Ringgit 4.294 4.4845 +4.44 Yuan 6.779 6.9467 +2.47 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)