FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; yuan extends gains
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet quarter-one profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet quarter-one profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 30, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies slip; yuan extends gains

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

  CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
   
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.980           112.16     +0.16
  Sing dlr               1.377             1.3791     +0.12
  Taiwan dlr             30.415            30.370     -0.15
  Korean won             1144.400          1141.1     -0.29
  Baht                   33.970             33.94     -0.09
  Peso                   50.530             50.53      0.00
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13325      0.00
  Rupee                  64.628             64.63      0.00
  Ringgit                4.294              4.292     -0.05
  Yuan                   6.763             6.7851     +0.33
                                                           
  Change so far in 2017                                    
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016     Pct Move
  Japan yen              111.980           117.07     +4.55
  Sing dlr               1.377             1.4490     +5.20
  Taiwan dlr             30.415            32.279     +6.13
  Korean won             1144.400         1207.70     +5.53
  Baht                   33.970             35.80     +5.39
  Peso                   50.530             49.72     -1.60
  Rupiah*                13325.000          13470     +1.09
  Rupee                  64.628             67.92     +5.09
  Ringgit                4.294             4.4845     +4.44
  Yuan                   6.763             6.9467     +2.72
 * Financial market in Indonesia is closed for holiday.

 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.