a month ago
EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, rupiah fall
July 4, 2017 / 2:09 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, rupiah fall

2 Min Read

    July 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency                Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.260            113.37      +0.10
  Sing dlr               1.382              1.3825      +0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.486             30.428      -0.19
  Korean won             1148.400           1146.9      -0.13
  Baht                   34.005              33.98      -0.07
  Peso                   50.570             50.545      -0.05
  Rupiah                 13385.000           13365      -0.15
  Rupee                  64.875              64.88      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.296              4.2965      +0.01
  Yuan                   6.800              6.7990      -0.01
                                                             
  Change so far in 2017                                      
  Currency               Latest bid    End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.260            117.07      +3.36
  Sing dlr               1.382              1.4490      +4.82
  Taiwan dlr             30.486             32.279      +5.88
  Korean won             1148.400          1207.70      +5.16
  Baht                   34.005              35.80      +5.28
  Peso                   50.570              49.72      -1.68
  Rupiah                 13385.000           13470      +0.64
  Rupee                  64.875              67.92      +4.69
  Ringgit                4.296              4.4845      +4.39
  Yuan                   6.800              6.9467      +2.16
 
 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

