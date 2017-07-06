FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Taiwan dollar slip; yuan inches up
July 6, 2017 / 2:02 AM / a month ago

EM ASIA FX-Korean won, Taiwan dollar slip; yuan inches up

2 Min Read

    July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT.

    CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
  Currency               Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.110           113.25      +0.12
  Sing dlr               1.381             1.3805      -0.01
  Taiwan dlr             30.530            30.509      -0.07
  Korean won             1151.800          1150.5      -0.11
  Baht                   34.046            34.036      -0.03
  Peso                   50.590              50.6      +0.02
  Rupiah                 13362.000          13363      +0.01
  Rupee                  64.783             64.78      +0.00
  Ringgit                4.296              4.295      -0.01
  Yuan                   6.798             6.8032      +0.07
                                                            
  Change so far in 2017                                     
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2016      Pct Move
  Japan yen              113.110           117.07      +3.50
  Sing dlr               1.381             1.4490      +4.95
  Taiwan dlr             30.530            32.279      +5.73
  Korean won             1151.800         1207.70      +4.85
  Baht                   34.046             35.80      +5.15
  Peso                   50.590             49.72      -1.72
  Rupiah                 13362.000          13470      +0.81
  Rupee                  64.783             67.92      +4.84
  Ringgit                4.296             4.4845      +4.40
  Yuan                   6.798             6.9467      +2.18
 
    

 (Reporting By Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)

