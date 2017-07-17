EM ASIA FX-Won, baht lead gains

July 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.550 112.5 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.370 1.3711 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.357 30.417 +0.20 Korean won 1127.300 1133.3 +0.53 Baht 33.720 33.85 +0.39 Peso 50.620 50.65 +0.06 Rupiah 13312.000 13337 +0.19 Rupee 64.445 64.45 +0.00 Ringgit 4.286 4.291 +0.12 Yuan 6.766 6.7741 +0.13 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 112.550 117.07 +4.02 Sing dlr 1.370 1.4490 +5.74 Taiwan dlr 30.357 32.279 +6.33 Korean won 1127.300 1207.70 +7.13 Baht 33.720 35.80 +6.17 Peso 50.620 49.72 -1.78 Rupiah 13312.000 13470 +1.19 Rupee 64.445 67.92 +5.39 Ringgit 4.286 4.4845 +4.63 Yuan 6.766 6.9467 +2.68 (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)